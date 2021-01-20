Mega Millions jackpot increases to $970 million

The Mega Millions jackpot inched closer to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28, 50, and the Mega Ball of 16. Eleven tickets matched the first five numbers to win at least $1 million. The tickets were sold in Florida, California, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since September, when a player in Wisconsin won $120 million, officials said Wednesday in a statement. It is the longest Mega Millions has gone without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot now stands at $970 million, the third largest prize in the game's history, officials said. The next drawing is Friday.

The winner can choose between the $970 million annuity option, which is awarded over 30 years, or the $716.3 million cash option, which pays an immediate lump sum. Many typically choose the cash option, with about half of lottery winnings going toward tax.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,360 in the 45 states where the game is played, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to Mega Millions officials.

Players have a chance at another big prize. The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and $730 million is up for grabs.