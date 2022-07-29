Mega Millions jackpot jumps again ahead of Friday night’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to swell ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.28 billion, the third largest in United States lottery history. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $747.2 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit April 15, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Tennessee.

The jackpot steadily increased all week from Tuesday’s grand prize of $830 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. at lottery retailers across Massachusetts.

Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The all-time record for a lottery prize in the U.S. came on a Powerball ticket worth $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016.

