Mega Millions jackpot sits at $355M with next drawing Friday, December 1. How to play.

With no grand prize winner from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot now is worth an estimated $355 million with a cash value of $164 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is up to $400 million with next drawing set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, November 28

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 27, 37, 42, 59, 61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 3X.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, Dec. 1, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

