Mega Millions jackpot soars to $785 million

The Oprah Magazine

With so many non-alcoholic drinks now on the market, going sober for the month (or just tonight, next week, or even for good) is no longer a struggle through deprivation—but rather an occasion for discovery. “So many of us felt like it was either drink alcohol or you're going to be the weird one,” says Aqxyl Storms, founder and curator of Minus Moonshine, a Brooklyn hot spot that sells dry drinks. Now there are great replacements for spirits we know and love, and really innovative beverages that don’t exist within the world of alcohol.