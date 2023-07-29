Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing has reached $1.05 billion. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's upcoming drawing has surpassed $1 billion for the fifth time in history after Friday's draw failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The current jackpot is now an estimated $1.05 billion and has been rolling since a ticket purchased in New York won the grand prize on April 18.

The numbers for Friday's drawing were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and 18 for the gold Mega Ball.

According to the Lottery, Friday's drawing produced 3,157,587 winning tickets below the grand prize tier.

Four tickets, purchased in Pennsylvania, California, New York and Arizona won $1 million prizes while another ticket purchased in Pennsylvania won $5 million due to having been purchased with a 5x Megaplier.

So far this year, there have been six grand prize winners, including two grand prize winners in New York, the first time there have been two grand prize winners from the same state in consecutive drawings.

Lottery winners have the option of receiving their prize incrementally or in one lump sum, which is referred to as the prize's "cash value."

The cash value of the $1.05 billion grand prize for Tuesday's drawing is about $528 million.