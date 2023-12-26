Mega Millions jackpot worth $36 million still unclaimed, Florida Publix sold winning ticket

No one ever claimed a $44 million Florida Lottery jackpot. Will a $36 million Mega Millions ticket purchased from a Florida Publix expire, too?

A week after the group Saltines Holdings LLC of Miami won the record-setting $1.58 billion Mega Millions prize − the largest jackpot in the history of the game − someone here won a $36 million Mega Millions jackpot. But that multimillion-dollar prize has yet to be claimed. Here's what we know.

When is the deadline to claim $36 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

According to the Florida Lottery, the mystery winner who purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket for the Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, drawing still had not claimed their winnings as of Dec. 26, 2023. Per Florida Lottery rules, the winner has 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim their prize in a one-time lump sum option in person at lottery headquarters. The date for the cash option was Oct. 7, 2023.

Annual payments are available, but the clock's ticking. In Florida, the date to claim the $36 million prize in annual installments is 180 days or six months from the date of the drawing. In that case, the mystery winner has until Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, otherwise the ticket will expire.

Different states have different rules for lottery prizes. In California, for example, lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For more information, call 850-487-7787 or visit flalottery.com.

Who won $36 million Mega Millions on Aug. 15, 2023? What were the winning numbers?

In one week, Mega Millions saw a billion-dollar winner and a multimillion-dollar winner, and both winning tickets came from a Publix in Florida.

On Aug. 8, 2023, a Quick Pick ticket purchased from a Publix in Neptune Beach matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $1.58 billion, the largest prize in the history of the game and the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history. A week later, on Aug. 15, 2023, a Quick Pick ticket from Publix, 4495 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $36 million. Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, were 18-39-42-57-63 and the Mega Ball was 7.

On Sept. 25, the $1.58 billion winner claimed the prize at Florida Lottery headquarters, and two months later on Dec. 26, the Times-Union reported Saltines Holdings LLC of Miami was the winner. In Florida, there's a limited window in which lottery winners can remain anonymous, but per Florida Lottery rules, it is public record to know the identities of lotto winners. Lottery lawyers and experts have said there are ways to remain anonymous, however.

Ouch! $44 million Florida Lotto jackpot went unclaimed. But it's happened before

Did a $44 million lottery jackpot expire in Florida?

Yes. Some lucky person bought a winning Florida Lottery ticket worth $44 million on June 14, 2023, from a Florida gas station. According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket expired earlier this month, and part of the $44 million went back into the pot.

The winning ticket for the Wednesday, June 14, drawing was purchased at Sunoco Express, 2655 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, in Osceola County. The gas station and convenience store is less than 15 miles away from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando in neighboring Orange County.

One in a billion? 2 Florida Publix stores tied to largest Powerball, Mega Millions prizes ever

The Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket had the winning numbers of 9-13-15-46-51-52. Last day to claim it was midnight Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Jackpot to expire? Jacksonville Publix sold winning Mega Millions ticket