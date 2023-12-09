Mega Millions jackpot worth $395 million won in California. Numbers for December 8, 2023.

Two tickets in California have hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $395 million in Friday's drawing. If both choose the cash option, they will split $189 million.

Here are the numbers for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023:

Mega Millions numbers for 12/8/23

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 21, 26, 53, 66 and 70. The Mega Ball was 13 and the Megaplier was 3X. The top prize for the next drawing on Tuesday has dropped to $20 million.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Friday, December 8th, 2023?

Two tickets sold in California matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball for the top prize.

How many lotto numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, December 8, 2023