Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Chris Sims, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

Is today your lucky day?

The Mega Millions numbers are in for the Tuesday, July 19 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $555 million, with a cash option of $316.9 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing are 2, 31, 32, 37, 70, and the Mega Ball is 25. The Megaplier was 3X.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; South California.

  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.

  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.

  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

  2. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

  3. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

  4. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

  5. $555 million — July 19, 2022; TBD.

  6. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.

  7. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.

  8. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.

  9. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.

  10. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

  3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

  4. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

  5. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

  6. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

  7. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

  8. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

  9. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

  10. $648 million, Mega Millions — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mega Millions drawing for 7/19/22: Lottery results for $555M jackpot

