Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million is sold in Georgia, officials say. Here’s where

A Mega Millions player in Georgia won $4 million, and a second player netted a $40,000 prize in the national lottery game, state lottery officials said.

Georgia Lottery officials confirmed the winning tickets were sold at:

Robinson & Sons in Tallapoosa, Georgia

Summit No. 28 in Pine Mountain, Georgia

The winning numbers, drawn on Friday, Feb. 16, were 19, 23, 39, 42, 67 and gold Mega Ball 18, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot, which no one won, was an estimated $457 million, or about $214.2 million cash.

The $4 million winner matched five white balls with the Megaplier in Friday’s drawing, the game’s website shows. The Megaplier was 4x, quadrupling the original $1 million prize.

The second player won $40,000 after matching four white balls and the Mega Ball with the 4x Megaplier, lottery officials said.

Georgia Lottery officials haven’t said if either prize has been claimed.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Feb. 20, with an estimated jackpot of $493 million.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

