Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 sold in Georgia. Check your lottery numbers!

A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $40,000 was sold in Georgia, according to the Dec. 5 drawing results. There were also some smaller prizes among Peach State players after Tuesday’s drawing.

However, no one scored the jackpot, which is now up to $377 million. This comes about two months after a ticket was drawn in Texas for the grand prize of $361 million. But it still doesn't beat the biggest Mega Millions jackpot: $1.602 billion, which was won in Florida in August.

The full list of winners is available on galottery.com. Here's a closer look at the most recent winning numbers, how the Mega Millions lottery works, and what players should do if they win:

Mega Millions winning numbers for Dec. 5, 2023

The winning numbers were 18, 35, 40, 64, 67 and the Mega Ball was 18.

Where can lottery winners redeem their tickets in Georgia?

Prizes of $600 or less can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retailer, Georgia Lottery office or by mail. For security reasons, many retailers do not keep large amounts of cash available, so they may pay you with cash, a money order, or a combination of cash and money order.

Prizes over $600 must be claimed atGeorgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment. Prizes up to $25,000 can also be claimed at the GLC Kiosks located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and are generally paid the same day.

How to play Mega Millions?

Powerball players select five numbers from 1 to 70 for the standard white balls, then select one number from 1 to 25 for the yellow "Mega Ball." They can choose their own lucky numbers on a play slip or use the Quik Pik option to let a computer pick numbers for you.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $10,000.

4 white balls = $500.

3 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $200.

3 white balls = $10.

2 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $10.

1 white ball + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $4.

1 yellow Mega Ball = $2.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased up to five times through the Megaplier for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less. All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize.

The Mega Millions costs $2 per play.

