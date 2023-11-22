Mega Millions for Tuesday, Nov. 21, two days before Thanksgiving holiday, $289 million prize

Will a $2 Mega Millions ticket make you a multimillionaire? As they say in the lottery world, it could happen to you. Check this story after 11 p.m. EST tonight to see the winning numbers for the Tuesday, Nov. 21 Mega Millions drawing.

Someone in Texas won the Friday, Oct. 6, Mega Millions jackpot for $360 million. And it's rolled over ever since. After no one claimed the $267 million jackpot on Friday, Nov. 17, that meant another jackpot rollover and a $289 million jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing.

While there was no jackpot haul Friday night, there were three tickets with big wins. There are match 5, $1 million prizes to be claimed from three tickets, one each from New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In case you're wondering, the winning numbers for the drawing on Friday, Nov. 17, were 6-12-31-33-69 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was 3x.

No one claimed the jackpot on Tuesday, Nov. 14, either, but there was one big-winning lucky ticket purchased in Ohio. That ticket matched 5 plus the Megaplier for a $4 million prize.

No one claimed the jackpot on Friday, Nov. 3, but Florida still had some big news. A ticket purchased in the Sunshine State matched 5 for a $1 million prize.

In other recent lottery news, the Powerball jackpot has dropped back down into the millions after one ticket sold in California matched five numbers plus the Powerball in the Wednesday, Oct. 11, drawing, winning an almost $2 billion jackpot. The next chance to play Powerball is 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 22, though ticket sales stop an hour before the drawing.

Like Powerball, Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece.

Below are some frequently asked questions about Mega Millions, Powerball and lottery odds. Good luck!

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Nov. 21?

an estimated $289 million with a cash option of $132 million

How much was the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Nov. 17?

an estimated $267 million with a cash option of $121.9 million

How much was the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Nov. 14?

an estimated $245 million with a cash option of $110.7 million

Where can I buy Florida lottery tickets?

Florida Lottery tickets cannot be purchased by mail, fax or online. There are more than 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers here, the site states.

I bought a Mega Millions ticket in another state. Can I cash in my winnings in Florida?

No. Mega Millions prizes must be claimed in the state where the ticket was purchased, the Florida Lottery says.

I bought Powerball ticket in another state. Can I cash in my winnings in Florida?

No. Powerball prizes must be claimed in the state where the ticket was purchased, the Florida Lottery says.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

What happens to unclaimed Mega Millions prize money?

Should a Mega Millions ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series."

What happens to unclaimed Powerball prize money?

Should a Powerball ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, the Florida Lottery site states, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series." According to Powerball's site, "unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction. If a Grand Prize goes unclaimed, the money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales for the draw run. The lotteries then distribute the money, based on their own jurisdiction's laws, to other lottery games or to their jurisdiction's general fund, or otherwise as required by law."

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

According to the Mega Millions website, you have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Are the odds of winning Powerball the same if the jackpot is $1 billion?

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, powerball.com states. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

What is the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history? Who claimed $2.04 billion Powerball prize?

California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion in November. The jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion days before the drawing, but lottery ticket sales helped it grow to more than $2 billion after updated calculations. A single ticket purchased in California won the grand prize, and the winner was revealed on Valentine's Day − Feb. 14, 2023. Edwin Castro won the largest-ever lottery jackpot, and he opted for a lump sum of $997.6 million, just shy of $1 billion, according to the California Lottery.

As of Nov. 21, 2023, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

Who won, how long did it take to win Powerball, Mega Millions and those billion-dollar jackpots?

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of Nov. 21, 2023:

10. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana

9. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California

8. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

7. $656 million — March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

6. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

5 . $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

2. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

1. $1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida

What are the Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Nov. 21, 2023:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Nov. 21, 2023.

