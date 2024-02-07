Mega Millions winning numbers Feb. 6, 2024. $1M ticket sold in Ohio

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing to $394 million, with a cash option of $188.5 million. No winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday's jackpot, which was worth $365 million.

Here are the numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024:

Mega Millions numbers for 2/6/24

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 2, 10, 31, 44 and 57. The Mega Ball was 10 and the Megaplier was 4X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Tuesday, February 6th, 2024?

Three ticket matched all five white balls for the $1 million prize. One of those tickets was sold in Ohio.

How many lotto numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mega Millions winning numbers for February 6, 2024