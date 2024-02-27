Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 23 lottery drawing. Jackpot hits $563M

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Feb. 23, saw no winners, meaning the grand prize is still up for grabs.

Here’s what to know ahead of the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Will you be the next Mega Millions winner?

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 04, 06, 40, 41, 60 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 5X.

With no grand prize winners, the jackpot increased to $563 million with a cash value of $265.4 million.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024?

In Delaware, a ticket won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Mega Ball with Megaplier 5X.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

A standard Mega Millions ticket costs $2 to play. Tickets with the Megaplier included cost $3 per game.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL

$1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC

$1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME

$1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL

$1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI

$656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD

$648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA

$563 million (estimated) – Feb. 27, 2024

$543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA

$536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

