Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 20, $493 million jackpot. Check your tickets!

Will a $2 Mega Millions ticket make you a multimillionaire? As they say in the lottery business, "it could happen to you." Check this story after 11 p.m. EST tonight to see the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, February 20.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday, February 16 drawing for $457 million, the grand prize is very close to the half-a-billion mark, at $493 million for the drawing on Friday, February 16.

There was one big winner in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. A ticket purchased in Georgia matched 5 plus the Megaplier for a $4 million prize.

In case you're wondering, Friday's winning numbers were 19-23-39-42-67 and the Mega Ball was 18. The Megaplier was 4x.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Feb. 20?

an estimated $493 million with a cash option of $232.1 million

How much was the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Feb. 16?

an estimated $457 million with a cash option of $214.2 million

How much was the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Feb. 13?

an estimated $425 million with a cash option of $201.7 million

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

Someone won the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash option of $189 million on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The jackpot started at $20 million for the Tuesday, Dec. 12, drawing. Here's a snapshot of how the prize has climbed since then.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

What happens to unclaimed Mega Millions prize money?

Should a Mega Millions ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, "the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series."

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

According to the Mega Millions website, you have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, since May 25, 2022, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

As of Feb. 20, 2024, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of Feb. 20, 2024:

10. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana

9. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California

8. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

7. $656 million — March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

6. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

5 . $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

2. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

1. $1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Feb. 20, 2024.

