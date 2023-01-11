Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023; jackpot hits $1.35 billion for Friday

2
John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·5 min read

No one won it all on Friday night so the jackpot will reach an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

It will remain the third largest Mega Millions ever and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history (See lists below). The cash option will be $707.9 million.

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023:

7 - 13 - 14 - 15 - 18 and Megaball 9

Megaplier was 3x

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $1.1 billion with a cash option of $576.8 million.

While no one won a billion, there are plenty of new millionaires after Tuesday's drawing as 16 tickets matched all five white balls.

Three tickets had the Megaplier to win $3 million. They were sold in:

  • Connecticut

  • Florida

  • New York

Tickets that won $1 million were sold in:

  • California ($3,970,609 - unlike other state lotteries, California prize is based on sales in the state)

  • Florida

  • Kansas

  • Massachusetts (2)

  • Missouri

  • New Jersey

  • New York

  • Ohio (2)

  • Oregon

  • Pennsylvania

  • West Virginia

The jackpot was last won on Oct. 14 when lottery players in California and Florida split a $494 million jackpot - it was the 11th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $360 million for Wednesday's drawing with a cash option of $188.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you.

Prizes vary from $2 for the matching the Mega Ball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here.

You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

New JerseyOnline lottery tickets sold by NJ could be an option for players next year

Where can I play Mega Millions?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states not offering Mega Millions are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details.

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

What is deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets?

In New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. on the Tuesday and Friday to be included in that night's drawing.

However, some states have different deadlines and can be more than an hour before the drawing. Check with your local lottery so you don't miss out.

NFL playoffs: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Here's our betting advice

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Mega Millions can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

What does cash option mean?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

What was biggest Mega Millions jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots ever since the Mega Millions began in 1996:

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina

  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Illinois

  3. $1.35 billion, Jan. 10, 2023:

  4. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan

  5. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

  6. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia

  7. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

  8. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana

  9. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: California

  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina

  4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois

  5. $1.35 billion, Powerball, Jan. 10, 2023:

  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan

  7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

  8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

  9. $730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

  10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

  11. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

  12. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

  13. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia

  14. $632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin

  15. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

  16. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri

  17. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

  18. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018: Won in California

  19. $536 million, Mega Millions July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana

  20. $533 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

