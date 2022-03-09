Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 8, 2022:
7 - 18 - 38 - 58 - 64 and Megaball 24
Megaplier was 3x
The jackpot was an estimated $126 million with a cash option of $86.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $99 million with a cash option of $67.9 million, according to the Powerball website.
Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Top Mega Millions jackpots
$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
$1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
$656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
$543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
$536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
$533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
$522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
$515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
$451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida
