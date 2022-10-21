Megacap earnings to test fledgling U.S. stock rebound

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Earnings reports from the four biggest U.S. companies by market capitalization in the coming week may test a nascent rally that has seen stocks claw their way back from yet another low.

Apple, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon account for a combined 20% of the weight of the S&P 500 and more than a third of the Nasdaq Composite.

Investors view the growth giants as bellwethers for how corporate America is faring during a year in which inflation has soared, pushing the Federal Reserve to quickly enact a series of jumbo-sized rate hikes that bruised markets and raised fears a recession may be coming.

“If these megacaps can’t do well, then the question is: who can do well?” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management. (Graphic: Megacaps market values vs stock market, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdvxdydxzvx/Pasted%20image%201666369186528.png)

The S&P 500 is up nearly 5% from its Oct 12 closing low for the year after posting its biggest weekly gain since late June. Even with stocks' latest rebound, the index has dropped 21% so far in 2022, on track for its biggest decline since 2008.

Resilient corporate profits have been one bright spot this year, though doubts are growing over how sustainable they will be. With the bulk of S&P 500 companies still to report, third-quarter profits are estimated to have climbed 3.1% versus the year-ago period, which would be the weakest performance in two years, according to Refinitiv IBES, while earnings growth expectations for 2023 have fallen to 7.2% from 7.8% on Oct 1.

Next week's reports from the four megacaps may show whether companies with dominant positions can post solid performance despite worries of a potential economic downturn.

Because of their heavy weightings, "if those stocks don’t get it done, that puts pressure on the indices to continue to go down," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services.

Microsoft and Alphabet are due to report on Tuesday, with Amazon and Apple set for Thursday.

Apple shares are the only ones of the megacaps that have outperformed the broader market this year. Shares of the iPhone maker, which account for a 7% weight in S&P 500, are down about 17% in 2022; Microsoft and Amazon are each off roughly 28%, Alphabet is down 30%. (Graphic: Megacaps vs the U.S. stock market, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/MEGACAPS/gkvlwmwlepb/chart.png)

Despite those steep losses, investors have maintained exposure to the megacap stocks. Actively managed U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds held 11.41% of their portfolios in those four stocks combined as of the most recently available data, versus 11.44% at the end of 2021, according to Morningstar Direct.

Investors have been drawn to the large companies broadly because of their financial strength and competitive advantages that, in theory, will drive profits even during uncertain economic times.

Still, only Apple has topped analyst estimates for earnings and revenue in both of their most recent quarterly reports, according to Refinitiv data.

"The bar is higher for Apple because it has outperformed and because you haven’t seen the earnings blink yet,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital.

Questions loom over the other companies' key market areas, including personal computers for Microsoft, advertising spending for Alphabet and consumer strength for Amazon.

All three rely on cloud computing businesses, which will be in focus next week, according to Charlie Ryan, partner and portfolio manager at Evercore Wealth Management.

“Cloud would be the pillar that one would put their hopes on when they report,” Ryan said. “It has been continued strength for quite some time now and any deviation from that would be a concern.”

Meanwhile, soaring U.S. bond yields are pressuring valuations and complicating the picture for tech and other growth stocks, whose expected future earnings are discounted steeply by higher yields. Yields continued to rise this week, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting a fresh 14-year high.

All four stocks command higher valuations than the S&P 500, which trades at nearly 16 times forward earnings estimates. The P/Es for Apple and Microsoft are both about 22 times, Alphabet trades at 17.5 times, while Amazon sits at 60 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

“Those stocks have typically sold at earnings multiples that are on the higher side,” said Carlson, of Horizon Investment Services.“How they are going to continue to perform from here gives some insight into what investors are ultimately willing to pay for growth stocks.”

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Police identify suspect involved in MTA employee's death

    Police identify suspect involved in MTA employee's death

  • FBI warns Iranian hackers active ahead of the midterm elections

    The FBI warns an Iranian government-tied hacker group that tried to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election, posing online as "Proud Boys," is active and a threat.

  • Gilead (GILD) Inks Deal for Gene Platform in Blood Cancers

    Gilead (GILD) signs a license agreement with Refuge Biotechnologies to use the latter's gene expression platform to develop treatments for blood cancers.

  • Tesla Stock Could Rebound in 3 Months. Here’s What it Would Take.

    Tesla’s stock has been in a tailspin. But if the electric-vehicle maker is able to navigate a few bumpy months, it will be a signal that it’s headed in the right direction.

  • Why Moderna Stock Rallied Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) said it intends to drastically increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year. Pfizer is seeking to charge as much as $130 per dose, up from the $30.50 per shot it currently receives from the U.S. government. The pharmaceutical giant is currently in talks with health insurers to determine the final price of the drug, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • This Modernist Dream House Renovation in Mérida Was Inspired by Local Materials

    Writer John Newton shares the story of the house that his husband, Marc Perrotta, designed for them in Mexico

  • U.S. government considers CFIUS review of Elon Musk’s empire

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses reports that the U.S. is weighing a national security review of Elon Musk's companies including SpaceX and Twitter.

  • Stocks making the biggest moves this week: Snap, Tesla, Netflix

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down the top tickers for the week.

  • Stock-market investors brace for busiest week of earnings season. Here’s how it stacks up so far.

    Stocks ended the first full week of earnings season on a strong note Friday. It gets more hectic next week, with 165 S&P 500 companies due to report results.

  • Pfizer Could Be Raising the Price of Its Covid Vaccines Soon

    There are reports that falling demand will necessitate an increase in prices for the company's two breakthrough covid-19 vaccines.

  • Vaccine Makers Mull Price Increase For COVID-19 Boosters Amid Falling Demand

    With the dwindling demand for COVID-19 shots, vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) could possibly raise prices to meet Wall Street forecasts. The hike could be as much as three times current levels. Citing a recent poll by Kaiser Family Foundation, Reuters reported that two-thirds of American adults do not plan on getting a COVID vaccine soon. Analysts expect the U.S. market to be as low as one-third

  • Fed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street saw another day of big reversals, with stocks notching their best week since June after a Treasury rout sputtered. The yen jumped as Japan intervened again to prop up the currency.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteTranscrip

  • This Hugely Popular 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charger is on Sale

    It's time to cut the cord - this three-in-one charging station is just what you need to declutter your desk and put your electronics in order.

  • Markets secure week of gains, bank stocks thrive

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down the market and sector gains seen at the end of this trading week, in addition to looking at meme stocks, Nasdaq leaders, the travel industry, and banking sector.

  • Texas teens escape from alleged abuse

    A woman and her boyfriend are in custody facing charges after the woman’s 16-year-old twins showed up on a neighbor’s doorstep begging for help and saying they’d been abused. Now both the woman and her boyfriend, who had left Houston for Baton Rouge after the twins escaped, are in jail and waiting to be extradited back to Texas. Court records show that the woman had previously pleaded guilty to child cruelty involving one of the same children when he was just five years old. She was ordered to take a parenting class and sentenced to probation which expired in 2020.

  • Appeals court denies Graham bid to block testimony in Georgia election probe

    A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to be shielded from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit comes after the senator…

  • Putin shown firing rifle as he inspects mobilised soldiers

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine. Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained, the Kremlin said. Footage showed a figure who appeared to be Putin lying flat on the ground and firing from a rifle.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, while declines in social media firms capped gains on the Nasdaq. Some Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon, according to the Wall Street Journal, and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Is Going to Cost a Lot More. That’s Good News for Moderna.

    Pfizer and other pharma companies are under pressure to raise prices to meet revenue targets after government supplies of Covid vaccines runs out.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $CHPT performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.