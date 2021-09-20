Megacap Tech Selloff Hits $600 Billion After Nasdaq 100’s Peak

Jeran Wittenstein
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The selloff in the largest technology stocks is evoking memories of September 2020, when the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbled nearly 13% over a three-week span.

This time around the five biggest U.S. technology companies -- Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. -- have shed more than $600 billion since the Nasdaq 100 peaked on Sept. 7.

The downturn accelerated Monday, when Amazon.com sank as much as 4.4% and Facebook dropped over 4%, deeper than the 2.8% decline for the S&P 500 Index. Both tech giants are on pace for the worst day in nearly two months.

The dip recalls the about face roughly a year ago in the stocks of the nation’s technology behemoths, which had surged more than 70% from the lows seen soon after the pandemic struck the U.S. That rout -- which began with a more than 5% drop in the Nasdaq 100 on Sept. 3 -- turned out to be only a brief pause, with the tech-heavy index going on to hit new record highs through early this month.

Read more: S&P Falls Most in 6 Months as China Crackdown Fears Grip Markets

While the pain in U.S. stock markets on Monday was broad based amid speculation over the fallout of China’s real-estate industry slowdown, it was particularly acute for the so-called megacap tech companies that have a disproportionate influence on the S&P 500 due to their market values.

To some like Ross Gerber, chief executive of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, this selloff may be a good chance to buy the dip.

“I haven’t started yet, but I’m going to be buying soon,” he said in an interview. “There’s lots of opportunity out there in these kinds of selloffs.”

Up until this month’s peak, technology stocks had been on a winning streak this year, with the Nasdaq 100 posting a nearly 22% return.

Apple, the world’s largest publicly traded company, has since fallen more than 9%, erasing more than $230 billion in market value. Facebook has fallen over 8%.

(Refreshes prices throughout)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened One of the more popular coronavirus stocks, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), was struggling on Monday. Although it wasn't down by as much as the S&P 500 index, Moderna was still off by almost 2% in late afternoon trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Dow heads for worst day in 10 months as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattles stock market

    U.S. stocks skid Monday afternoon, as investors parse the potential impact of the collapse of a debt-laden property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about what happens next

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Even in a market rout there are stocks that look too good to pass up. When everything looks like it is going south, that's when savvy investors prepare to pounce. While it's tempting to wait until all the dust has settled, that may be too late as everyone will be moving in on the bargains.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Dividends often provide larger income streams than bonds these days, but there are trade-offs involved.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Plug Power Stock, Says J.P. Morgan

    Rewind to a year ago and Plug Power (PLUG) was a high-flying stock. Times change fast on Wall Street, however, and now the hydrogen fuel cell maker sits 25% into the red on a year-to-date basis. Yet, could a shift in sentiment be right around the corner? J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster thinks so and says the company’s “dedicated leadership team and clear focus on execution across its business domains” leaves it very well-placed to be a hydrogen economy “leader.” Looking at the near-term, Coster believ

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]