S&P 500 hits record high on strong retail sales data

Last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high after the market opened on Monday, as strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

Minutes after the opening bell, the S&P 500 was up 22.82 points, or 0.48%, at 4,748.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114.80 points, or 0.32%, at 36,065.36, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 78.09 points, or 0.50%, at 15,731.46.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Retail Sales Rise for Third Month as Shoppers Catch Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s retail sales increased for a third straight month, as easing virus concerns fueled spending by consumers before the emergence of the omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapCases Surge Globally; Fauci Warns of Complacency: Virus UpdateTrudeau Says China Playing Western States Against Each OtherSingapore Adjusts Omicron Approach on Quarantines, WorkplacesS

  • Japan's Nov retail sales rise but Omicron risks loom

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the month, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services. To support the economy, Japan's parliament last week passed a $317 billion extra budget that includes payouts to families and businesses hit by the pandemic while the government approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022. Prospects of a consumption-led recovery, however, are clouded by uncertainties around the new Omicron coronavirus variant, which started to spread in the community last week in Japan's largest cities.

  • China’s Xi Urges Stabilizing Agriculture, Rural Development: TV

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated ensuring grain security and agricultural product supply at a meeting before the two-day Central Rural Work Conference held Dec. 25-26, state-run China Central Television reports.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapCases Surge Globally; Fauci Warns of Complacency: Virus UpdateTrudeau Says China Playing Western States Against Each OtherS

  • OneWeb launches 36 satellites into orbit from Kazakhstan

    Britain-based tech company OneWeb launched 36 communications satellites into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday, live broadcasts showed. OneWeb has been launching satellites into orbit as part of its plans to deliver global high-speed internet access. "Launch #12 represents the last in a sequence of eight launches scheduled in 2021 by OneWeb with launch partners Arianespace," the company said on its website.

  • Didi bars employees from selling shares indefinitely - FT

    The 180-day lock-up period post the company's initial public offering during which current and former staff were not permitted to sell shares was supposed to end on Dec. 27, but the prohibition has been extended without a new end date, the report said. Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold For The Next Decade

    Web 3.0 is widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, making the metaverse a golden macrotrend for retail investors. The metaverse refers to an easily scalable real-time virtual reality or mixed reality world, comprising several interoperable, immersive, and interactive 3D environments. The metaverse is also expected to maintain all relevant information about payments, identity, and history across user sessions.

  • January will be a huge month for these hard-hit stocks. 10 riskier names to load up on, from JPMorgan.

    Our call of the day says investors have been selling high-beta names too hard, because they're about to enter their biggest month.

  • The More This 6.8%-Yielding Monthly Dividend REIT Falls, the More I Buy

    EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) was one of the harder-hit real estate investment trusts (REITs) by the pandemic. Its focus on owning experiential properties like movie theaters and other attractions has hurt it over the past two years. While rental collection rates have steadily recovered, a resurgence in the pandemic has weighed on the REIT's stock price over the past few months, sending it down more than 16% off its peak.

  • Naren Gupta, co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners, passes away

    Naren Gupta, a venture capitalist who co-founded Nexus Venture Partners to help plant Indian SaaS startups on the world map, died on Saturday. Gupta, who moved to the U.S. to pursue higher education in late 1960s, co-founded Integrated Systems, a software firm that was ultimately sold to Intel. After leaving the firm, he began to explore investment opportunities.

  • The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

    The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families. They're a great fit for a family of four, but those bedrooms can just as easily become home offices, gyms, art studios or...

  • 4 New Stocks I'll Likely Add to My Portfolio in 2022

    As we get ready to turn the page on 2021, I can't help but note how we've witnessed a pretty substantial market bifurcation in stocks over the past couple of quarters. Below are four stocks that I believe are likely to find their way into my portfolio in 2022. A year ago, I was completely against electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Metaverse – SAND and MANA Price Predictions for 2022

    SAND and MANA are two of the leading projects in the metaverse space at the moment, and their positive momentum could extend into the coming year.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Investors often have to choose between an attractive growth stock and dividend stock. This time, they get both.

  • Inflation beaters: 10 reliable ways to stretch your money and fight soaring prices

    Battle the rising cost of living with these strategies to save and make more money.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • Turkey’s Lira Slides Amid Questions Over Currency-Defense Tool

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira snapped a five-day rally, challenging government assurances that it’s on a more stable footing after measures were introduced a week ago to stem its collapse. Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapCases Surge Globally; Fauci Warns of Complacency: Virus UpdateTrudeau Says China Playing Western States Against Each OtherSingapore Adjusts Omicron Approach on Quaranti

  • Wall Street’s Best Analyst Turns Bullish on These 2 Stocks

    For retail investors, seeking solid clues to the probable movements of the equity markets, the great volume of published analysis from the Wall Street experts is a blessing, making available everything the investor needs to know to trade successfully. But it comes with a price. The sheer quantity of data involved is almost impossible for the non-expert to parse, but how to know which of the 7,700 stock pros is the best to listen to? A look at the Top Wall Street Analysts ratings from TipRanks ca

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • The Next Wave of the Supply-Chain Crisis Is Building

    Private suppliers have taken on debt during the pandemic, writes James H. Gellert of RapidRatings. The result could be a new wave of supply problems.

  • How to Convert a 401(k) to a Roth 401(k)

    Understand the benefits and the rules of converting your 401(k) to a Roth. You’ll owe taxes on the money now, but enjoy tax-free withdrawals later.