Megachem (Catalist:5DS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.012

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Megachem Limited (Catalist:5DS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.012 per share on the 28th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Megachem's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Megachem's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 6.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.013 total annually to SGD0.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Megachem Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Megachem has grown earnings per share at 6.7% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Megachem's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Megachem (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Megachem not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

