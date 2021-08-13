Megachurch pastor in NC faces theft charges from previous church. ‘I am not guilty’

A pastor at a North Carolina megachurch has been charged with theft stemming from allegations at his previous church, according to law enforcement and church leadership.

Jake Moore, executive pastor at Ignite Church near Greenville, was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee and charged with theft in the range of $10,000 to $60,000, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. He has since been released on bond.

Moore was hired at Ignite in January 2020, according to the church’s website.

“I was shocked to learn of this allegation which relates to a disagreement with the leadership of a church in Clinton, TN, with which I was previously employed,” Moore told McClatchy News in a statement Thursday. “I took immediate steps to return to Tennessee and address it. I am not guilty of this single charge, am retaining legal counsel in Tennessee, and intend to vigorously defend myself.”

Moore was lead pastor at Milestone Church in Clinton, Tennessee, from 2016 to 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.

He declined to comment on whether the charge is connected to his employment there, and a representative from Milestone did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

In an open letter to the congregation posted Thursday, the executive team at Ignite Church said they believe Moore is innocent but have taken some “precautionary measures” — including revoking his access to church finances — due to the nature of the charges.

“While this is difficult news to deliver, we believe Pastor Jake is a man of integrity and honor, and we are committed to support him and his family throughout this process,” the letter states.

According to the executive team, Moore went through “an extensive interview and vetting process” before he was hired.

During his first week on the job, Ignite leaders said they were contacted by his prior church in Tennessee.

“After reviewing their financial records, his previous employer alleged that Pastor Jake mismanaged funds from their church,” the letter states.

Staff at Ignite Church asked for documents or evidence substantiating the church’s claims but never received it, the executive team said. Lead Pastor Jason Lineberger also discussed the allegations with Moore, who “specifically denied engaging in any wrongdoing.”

According to the letter, they believed the issue had been resolved after Moore spoke with his former coworkers.

Church leadership at Ignite said they don’t know the nature of the current criminal charge against Moore. But according to the letter, Moore voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement in Tennessee.

Ignite leadership said they will update the congregation with “any new information or evidence regarding the charges against Pastor Jake.”

“While we love Pastor Jake, if we receive concerning evidence regarding the charges against him, we will not hesitate to take further action relating to his employment with the church, as our primary goal is to love and protect the church,” the letter states.

