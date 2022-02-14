Megadrought: Western U.S. dry spell is worst in 1,200 years, study says

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The intense dry spell that's parched the western U.S. the past 22 years is the region's worst "megadrought" since at least the year 800, a new study released Monday said.

Megadroughts, which are defined as intense droughts that last for decades or longer, once plagued western North America. Now, thanks in part to global warming, an especially fierce one is back.

The study, published Monday in the peer-reviewed British journal Nature Climate Change, said that over 40% of the current drought can be blamed on human-caused climate change.

“Climate change is changing the baseline conditions toward a drier, gradually drier state in the West and that means the worst-case scenario keeps getting worse,” said study lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA. “This is right in line with what people were thinking of in the 1900s as a worst-case scenario. But today I think we need to be even preparing for conditions in the future that are far worse than this.”

Climate change from the burning of fossil fuels is bringing hotter temperatures and increasing evaporation in the air, scientists say.

A warning buoy sits on the dry, cracked bed of Lake Mendocino on Feb. 4, 2014, near Ukiah, Calif. Megadroughts could plague much of the USA because of climate change, according to a study.
A warning buoy sits on the dry, cracked bed of Lake Mendocino on Feb. 4, 2014, near Ukiah, Calif. Megadroughts could plague much of the USA because of climate change, according to a study.

Thanks to the region’s high temperatures and low rain and snow levels from summer 2020 through summer 2021, the current drought has exceeded the severity of a late-1500s megadrought that previously had been identified as the driest such drought in the 1,200 years that the scientists studied.

The researchers calculated the intensity of past droughts by analyzing tree ring patterns, which provide insights about soil moisture levels each year over long timespans.

As of Feb. 10, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 95% of the western U.S. was experiencing drought conditions. And in summer 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, two of the largest reservoirs in North America – Lake Mead and Lake Powell, both on the Colorado River – reached their lowest recorded levels.

The study “is an important wake-up call,” said Jonathan Overpeck, dean of environment at the University of Michigan, who wasn’t part of the study. “Climate change is literally baking the water supply and forests of the Southwest, and it could get a whole lot worse if we don’t halt climate change soon.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Megadrought: Western U.S. dry spell is worst in 1,200 years, study says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southwestern megadrought worst in 1,200 years: study

    The extreme weather conditions that have desiccated North America's Southwest over the past 22 years have now become the region's driest "megadrought" since the year 800, a new study has found.The ongoing megadrought has supplanted the previous record-holder: a late-16th century dry spell previously considered the worst such drought in the past 1,200 years, according to the study, published on Monday in Nature Climate Change. And the study's...

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — Southwest sees worst drought in a millennium

    Welcome to Monday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.Today we're looking at the American Southwest's worst "megadrought" in over 1,000 years, reforms at the Bureau of Indian Affairs and a probe into a methane cloud visible from space.For The Hill, we're Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with tips: rfrazin@...

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • U.S. Futures Climb; Crude Dips Below $95 a Barrel: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose Tuesday and crude oil dipped as traders parsed geopolitical risks and worries about Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Viole

  • Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

    A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border.Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are warning that the protests could now spread out across the U.S., including in Washington...

  • Winter Olympics Monday recap: Kaillie Humphries wins gold in monobob; US takes ice dance bronze

    Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor won gold and silver in the debut of monobob, while Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took ice dancing bronze.

  • US denies submarine was in Russian waters as Moscow claims

    The United States denied Moscow’s claim Saturday that an American submarine was conducting operations in Russian territorial waters, breaking international law as tensions are high amid a possible invasion of Ukraine.

  • A tsunami caught experts by surprise. Now, they’re starting to understand why.

    New research found that five earthquakes over several minutes in the South Atlantic last August triggered the tsunami that was recorded around the world.

  • U.S. to halt Mexican avocado imports 'as long as necessary' to ensure worker safety

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. imports of new Mexican avocado harvests will stay suspended for "as long as necessary" to ensure the safety of U.S. inspectors who were threatened verbally in Mexico's western Michoacan state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The halt of export inspections on Feb. 11 by the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) marks another source of trade tension between Washington and Mexico City.

  • Iraq's $27 bln Total deal stuck over contract

    A major deal Iraq hoped would stop oil majors leaving the country could be in trouble.Last year the country signed a $27 billion agreement with France's TotalEnergies to invest in four energy projects in the southern Basra region for more than 25 years.But now it has stalled due to disputes over terms and could be cancelled by Iraq's new government.Three sources close to the matter said Iraq's oil ministry did not have agreement on the deal's financial details with all the government departments that needed to approve it.It has been held up by disputes ever since, according to sources.Following an election, the agreement now needs approval from a new Iraqi cabinet and ministers - and they won't be in place until at least the end of March.Iraq's oil ministry told Reuters it expects the deal to complete from then.Total said it was moving towards closing the deal.However, it said it was subject to conditions being met and lifted by both sides.The terms - which have not been made public - have raised concerns with Iraqi politicians.According to sources, the details are unprecedented for the country.Parliament could force the oil ministry to review or scrap the deal entirely.Iraq has struggled to find major new investments into its energy industry for more than a decade.The government has repeatedly had to cut oil output targets as global energy giants leave Iraq due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.

  • This Spanish ghost village was underwater for 30 years. Photos show the ruins that emerged due to drought.

    Aceredo, Spain, was flooded in 1992 to create a reservoir that's now at 15% of its capacity.

  • Wednesday? Next week? Ukraine invasion predictions cause turmoil, roil markets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin's massive troop buildup along Ukraine's border has left the West struggling to pinpoint if or when he might actually launch a military campaign. U.S. intelligence has been closely monitoring troop, equipment and other moves in the region, while trying to factor in international events, like the Beijing Olympics and an upcoming meeting of Western allies. Only Putin knows for sure what he will do, U.S. officials concede.

  • Palin reacts after judge says he intends to throw out libel suit case against the New York Times

    Leaving a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, former Gov. Sarah Palin of Alaska called it “very surprising” that a judge had decided to dismiss her libel case against the New York Times.

  • Tricky travel pattern persists on the Prairies with blowing snow, whiteouts

    While not overly excessive, the combination of snow and gusty winds will continue to make for some tricky and dangerous travel across the Prairies this week.

  • Report: Raiders hire two more Patriots coaches to join Josh McDaniels

    The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.

  • SEC v Ripple News Delivers an XRP Weekend Breakout

    Ripple’s XRP ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday, with news of new Ripple motions against the SEC driving XRP support.

  • Here's the Real Meaning Behind the Traditional Easter Colors

    Here's what colors like white, purple, and pink actually mean to the Easter holiday, including their historical significance. Also, we offer ways to incorporate them into your celebration.

  • Snow and rain return to Western Montana breaking the warm, dry streak

    Two rounds of rain/snow forecasted this week

  • Gold Approaches Three-Month High as Ukraine Tension Lifts Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest price since mid-November amid renewed investor demand as geopolitical tensions persist over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsRussian President Vladimir Put

  • US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

    Hilary Knight could think of no better way to close the Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament than a rematch between the United States and — who else? During an Olympic tournament criticized for lacking parity because of too many lopsided scores — and big on predictability with the U.S. and Canada once again dominating — the title will be fittingly settled between the world’s two major powers on Thursday. It will mark the next chapter in a fierce rivalry which dates to the Americans defeating Canada at the 1998 Nagano Games, the first to feature women’s hockey.