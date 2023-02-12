Megan Fox posts racy revenge photo before deleting Instagram amid breakup rumors with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) may have called it quits after the actress deleted her social media account.

Hours before "The Transformer" star nixed her Instagram, Fox shared what could be a revenge post, as she flaunted her fit physique in a risqué mirror selfie.

The 36-year-old posted a fierce photo of herself wearing a black bodysuit with cutouts. She accessorized a gold body chain with her look and long sparkly earrings. Her black hair was styled in a bun with two strands parted down the middle.

The racy snap was taken in front of a sign that says, "When you can’t walk away."

Fox additionally shared a video of letters burning with the caption "You can taste the dishonest/ it’s all over your breath."

The caption is from Beyoncé’s song "Pray You Catch Me," from her "Lemonade" album. The 2015 track is known to reference the Grammy singer discovering her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

Before Fox deleted her Instagram account fans speculated about the split between her and the "Bloody Valentine" singer after she started deleting photos of them together.

She additionally unfollowed her rumored ex and only followed Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem on Instagram.

MGK and Eminem have publicly feuded in the past since he called the "Slim Shady" rapper’s daughter "hot" in 2012 on Twitter.

Fox recently showed support for her possible ex-fiancée after losing his first Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you," the 36-year-old said in part.

"I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship in 2020 after she divorced actor Brian Austin Greene.

After nearly two years of dating, Kelly proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico.

Representatives for Fox and Machine Gun Kelly did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.