Megan Fox shares pics of herself running errands in revealing electric bodysuit, heels: 'Let’s talk about it'

Megan Fox turned heads during a recent trip to the grocery store.

The mother and actress, 35, took to Instagram on Monday to share a set of photos of herself running a few errands in Los Angeles. For the outing, Fox donned a matching denim pant and jacket ensemble. She paired the look with a revealing electric green bodysuit which featured a large cutout.

She completed her outfit with a neon green purse and stilettos.

"This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it," the "Jennifer’s Body" performer captioned the stylish post which showed her staring at the camera lens.

MEGAN FOX AGREES TO SETTLE $5M LAWSUIT WITH BRAD PITT'S MANAGER OVER 'MOLDY' MALIBU HOME PURCHASE: REPORT

Last month, Fox opened up about how becoming a mother to her children helped shape her into the woman she’s become today since welcoming her firstborn – son Noah Shannon, now 8, in September 2012.

"That kind of saved me honestly," Fox told the Washington Post, adding, "I needed an escape."

Fox pressed that before she entered the realm of motherhood, she was "so lost and trying to understand how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?"

MEGAN FOX RECALLS HOW BECOMING A MOM 'SAVED HER': 'I NEEDED AN ESCAPE'

She further recalled the days early on in her career when headlines often referred to her as a "bombshell" for her looks which Fox described as "pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career."

The mother of three has since moved on to flourish a relationship with cross-genre performing artist and actor Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – and recently opened up to fellow mother Kelly Clarkson about the "weird pressure" of being a working mom in showbiz.

"As an actor, it's just very unforgiving because you can't be on camera once you're past a certain stage of pregnancy," she said. "Also, once you have the baby it’s like 'Okay, well you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and now we're dealing with insurance.' It becomes this big thing."

Story continues

MEGAN FOX REVEALS SHE KNEW MACHINE GUN KELLY WAS HER 'SOUL MATE' THE FIRST TIME SHE LOOKED IN HIS EYES

"Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms," Fox added in an obvious play to put head honchos on notice to the ever-changing landscape. "I don't have an answer for what we can do about that, other than as more women rise up the ranks and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been a patriarchy for so long."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added, "There is that thing in this industry of like, 'Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?' There's this weird pressure, which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people."