Megan Fox Shuts Down Troll Accusing Her of Not Shaving Bikini Line

The AV Club

John Wick deserves a day off. It’s been nearly a decade of tailored suits, semi-automatic machine guns, near-death experiences, and labyrinthine lore. But, unfortunately, his name is John Wick, and he’s trapped in a Sysaphisian nightmare of his own design, doomed to kill every man that has ever worn a black suit and sunglasses. As it has been prophesized, John Wick: Chapter 4 will once again raise the kill count for our beloved genocide generator. What was once a tight, lightly-plotted shoot-em-