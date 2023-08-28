Megan Khang earns 1st win, and Andrea Lee earns Solheim Cup spot at CPKC Women's Open

Megan Khang, of the U.S., watches her tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round at the CPKC Women’s Open golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Megan Khang beat Jin Young Ko with a par in a playoff for her first LPGA win, and Andrea Lee rallied to clinch a spot on the U.S. Solheim Cup team at the CPKC Women’s Open on Sunday.

After struggling most of the afternoon, Khang made a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club to force the playoff. Ko hit her tee shot on the first playoff hole into the hazard left of the fairway and took a double bogey after a penalty shot.

The 25-year-old Khang hit her second shot to the fringe left of the pin on 18 and two-putted for her first win in eight years on the LPGA Tour, giving her caddie a giant huge after it dropped. She shot 2-over 74 in the final round to finish at 9-under 279.

Lee needed to finish 13th to earn one of the seven automatic qualifying spots for the U.S. team. She just missed a birdie on 18 to shoot 70 in the final round, leaving her 11th at 2 under with several players still on the course.

After a nearly hourlong wait, Lee tied for 13th, earning a spot in the Sept. 22-24 matches in Spain.

Lexi Thompson earned the eighth U.S. Solheim Cup spot based on world rankings despite missing the cut by eight shots.

