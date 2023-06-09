Megan Kingsbury, Madeline's sister, releases video reacting to Winona press conference

Jun. 8—ROCHESTER — Megan Kingsbury, the sister of 27-year-old Madeline Kingsbury who went missing from Winona March 31, released a video after

Winona Police Department's press conference

Thursday afternoon.

"They did publicly confirm that the remains that were found belong to my sister, Madeline," she began.

"They're still, like they said, waiting on information from the medical examiner, so we don't know the official cause of death, or what state her remains were in. We don't, we don't know a lot yet," Megan said. "There's still a lot that we can't say. We still have to be extremely cautious. We've been saying we don't want to jeopardize the investigation, and that's still true.

"We, from the beginning, thought that Adam (Fravel) had something to do with this. And so we think that the right person is in custody, and we're confident that he will get the punishment that he deserves for what he did."

Winona County's press conference came less than 24 hours after 29-year-old Fravel, Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"My sister Madeline, who's been missing since March 31 of this year from Winona, her ex, Adam Fravel, has officially been arrested," Megan said on TikTok Wednesday night after Fravel's arrest. "Finally. He's been arrested. He's at Winona County Jail right now. I'm not ready to say a lot right now, we're kinda waiting on some more information right now, but yes, I can confirm he has been arrested.

"The whirlwind is just starting all over again. This is definitely a silver lining. We're glad that he's in custody and he's not walking around as a free man anymore."

The Kingsbury family released this statement

confirming Maddi's remains were found ahead of Thursday's press conference:

"We're relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We're certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest."