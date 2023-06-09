Megan Kingsbury remembers sister Madeline, reacts to Winona press conference

Jun. 9—ROCHESTER — Megan Kingsbury remembered her sister Madeline, the 27-year-old Winona mother who went missing March 31, in a Facebook post Thursday night.

"I don't know what to say. Losing someone you love is never easy. Death is a part of life," Megan wrote. "But it is a whole different story when someone is taken from you — stolen from you. How is that something you can ever accept?"

"Madeline was taken from us in a most hideous and cruel fashion," the post continued. "This tragic loss we are all suffering through will not be in vain. Madeline's story has reached far and wide, and will hopefully help someone, somehow.

"Madeline — you are such a huge part of my existence. I cannot explain how I feel, except to say that I am devastated beyond belief. This still doesn't feel real. Your children are my children, and they will forever know how much Mommy loves them. You deserved so much better. I love you to infinity and beyond, Maddi Paddi."

The post came several hours after

Winona Police confirmed in a press conference

that the body found Wednesday in Mabel, Minnesota, was that of Madeline Kingsbury.

"They did publicly confirm that the remains that were found belong to my sister, Madeline," Megan said in a TikTok video posted after the press conference.

"They're still, like they said, waiting on information from the medical examiner, so we don't know the official cause of death, or what state her remains were in. We don't, we don't know a lot yet," Megan said. "There's still a lot that we can't say. We still have to be extremely cautious. We've been saying we don't want to jeopardize the investigation, and that's still true.

"We, from the beginning, thought that Adam (Fravel) had something to do with this. And so we think that the right person is in custody, and we're confident that he will get the punishment that he deserves for what he did."

Winona Police's press conference came less than 24 hours after 29-year-old Fravel, Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"My sister Madeline, who's been missing since March 31 of this year from Winona, her ex, Adam Fravel, has officially been arrested," Megan said on TikTok Wednesday night after Fravel's arrest. "Finally. He's been arrested. He's at Winona County Jail right now. I'm not ready to say a lot right now, we're kinda waiting on some more information right now, but yes, I can confirm he has been arrested.

"The whirlwind is just starting all over again. This is definitely a silver lining. We're glad that he's in custody and he's not walking around as a free man anymore."

The Kingsbury family released this statement

confirming Maddi's remains were found ahead of Thursday's press conference:

"We're relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We're certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest."