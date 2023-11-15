Megan McDonald murder: Defendant Edward Holley's court appearance delayed

Edward Holley appears in the Town of Wallkill court beside his attorney, Paul Weber in Middletown on August 23, 2023. Behind Weber is special prosecutor Julia Cornachio. Holley's next court date, in the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald, has been adjourned to Nov. 29.

WALLKILL − Edward Holley, the man charged in Megan McDonald's brutal 2003 murder, was due back in Judge Peter Green's courtroom for the fourth time on Wednesday, but the court date was adjourned until after Thanksgiving.

Holley, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of the 20-year-old Burke Catholic grad whose body was discovered in a field off Bowser Road on March 15, 2003. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Paul N. Weber, Holley's attorney, is in the middle of a trial this week at Orange County Court and asked Green to delay the court date. Green moved the hearing to Nov. 29.

Holley, who lost the use of his legs in a 2007 car crash, declared his innocence after his April 20 arrest as he was wheeled from the State Police barracks in Middletown. At the time, he was serving time in county jail on drug charges. The second-degree murder charge came from a 17-page felony complaint, but without an indictment.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler revealed days later that he had a connection to the case that he had not previously revealed, one that required he recuse himself and his office from handling Holley's prosecution.

Julia Cornachio, a longtime Westchester prosecutor now in private practice, was named special prosecutor, assisted by fellow Westchester DA alum Laura Murphy, a cold-case specialist.

On Wednesday, Weber sought the delay to accommodate his schedule. In August, it was Cornachio asking for more time.

"Judge, we're still investigating it and preparing it for potential presentation to the grand jury," Cornachio told Green in August. When she asked for a November court date, Green noted that Criminal Procedure Law sets a six-month window between arrest and indictment and that the November date would eclipse that timeframe.

"It's a homicide, judge," Cornachio replied.

Green noted that it was "an adjournment for grand jury evaluation."

Grand jury options

If Cornachio pursues the case, she could present it to the Orange County grand jury, or possibly a special grand jury she could name herself, an option she has raised.

"We may empanel a special grand jury, when we're ready to go, because we may need some extra time and we don't want it to interfere with other cases that are going on," she said shortly after taking the case. "There's a lot of things to take into consideration."

If a dozen of the 23 grand jurors — either on the regular grand jury or a special grand jury — listen to the evidence and vote an indictment, the case would move from Green's Town of Wallkill court, the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, to the county court.

The case could take weeks to present to a grand jury, which operates in secret.

