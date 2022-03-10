Megan McDonald: State Police never closer to an arrest than now

New York State Police investigators say they've never been closer to making an arrest in the 2003 beating death of Megan McDonald, one of Orange County's highest profile unsolved murders.

But they're not there yet.

They have plenty:

An FBI profile created by the team made famous in the "Criminal Minds" TV series that gets inside the criminal mind of the prime suspect and paints a picture of a narcissist who couldn't take no for an answer.

Follow-up interviews with witnesses, including a woman who remembers seeing Megan's car in the first hour of March 14, 2003, being followed by a dark-colored Honda Civic hatchback (or some other model hatchback) with a house-rattling stereo, a style of car investigators say their suspect owned at the time.

Fresh DNA analysis that investigators say places their prime suspect inside the car, linked to a key piece of evidence.

What they don't have is a slam dunk, via people who will come forward to corroborate the physical, forensic and circumstantial evidence amassed over 19 years. And they want a slam dunk.

A billboard message from the New York State Police on Rt. 17 in Middletown Feb. 17, 2022, looking for information into the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald.

They say their suspect used to be intimidating, manipulative and powerful, powerful enough to keep his circle of friends from talking. They say that's no longer the case.

That's why they're doing what State Police rarely do in any case, and haven't done in the Megan McDonald case until now: They're sharing details they've never shared before, details that re-create the final hours of the vivacious young woman's life, go inside the car where she was killed and into the mind of her killer.

There was a third person in Megan's car that night, a friend who was just along for the ride, investigators say. They consider him the second victim in the killing: He was deeply affected by what he witnessed that night, wracked by guilt before his death years ago.

They hope those details, about their still-unnamed suspect and even the kind of car he drove, might shake loose a memory from someone who saw something that night or heard something later.

A memory that seems small and insignificant, they say, might help make their case ironclad.

Megan McDonald, 20, a 2000 graduate of Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, left her job at American Cafe restaurant in the Galleria mall in Wallkill on March 13, 2003. She was with friends that night in Middletown, was seen twice outside a party in her old Town of Wallkill neighborhood of Greenway Terrace, the last time at about midnight.

Then she vanished.

Megan McDonald

Her beaten body was found in a field off Bowser Road on March 15, 2003, which is the official date of her death, etched on her heart-shaped gravestone in the St. Joseph's Church cemetery in Middletown.

There are people in Orange County convinced they know who killed Megan McDonald. They're sure it's a former boyfriend But the suspect that State Police are focusing on is not that man, whom they've cleared of suspicion.

When they turned their attention to their prime suspect, they say everything fell into place. Locations that seemed to be random when the original suspect was the focus of the investigation — Greenway Terrace, Kensington Manor Apartments, Bowser Road — suddenly had meaning.

For now, State Police won't name the suspect they have in their sights, the one they need the public's help to put away. They don't want to arrest his circle of friends, anyone who might step forward with information. They only want Megan's killer.

They call him “the individual,” "the perpetrator," "the suspect."

But in their home not far from Albany, Karen and James Whalen, Megan's sister and brother-in-law, have another name for him, the only name they think fits.

What else to call a man who wouldn't take no for an answer when Megan sought to end their relationship, who ended up in the back seat of her car that night, and who attacked the tiny woman from behind without warning, giving her no chance to defend herself?

They call him "The Coward."

Megan McDonald tips

Anyone with information on the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald should contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5370. crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

The Megan McDonald timeline

March 13, 2003

3 p.m.: Megan McDonald ends her shift at American Cafe in the Galleria mall. She is scheduled to work at noon the next day.

3:10 p.m.: She gets money out of the HSBC bank in Middletown. The amount of cash is not significant.

7 p.m.: Megan drives by a party on Greenway Terrace in the Town of Wallkill, in the same neighborhood where she grew up. Two friends see her drive up and ask her to come into the party, but she tells them she's going to be with friends in Middletown. Investigators believe her killer was at the party and became jealous that Megan was going to be with her Middletown friends, who had ties to her former boyfriend.

7:30 p.m. till midnight: Megan hangs out with her Middletown friends, watching "Friends" on TV. She leaves at midnight, explaining that she has to work the day shift at American Cafe.

March 14, 2003

12:15 a.m.: Megan returns to the Greenway Terrace party, even though it is in the opposite direction of the apartment she'd just moved into, on Karen Drive in the Town of Wallkill. She, again, declines to enter the party and is last seen turning down Cindy Lane.

12:30 a.m.: A resident of Kensington Manor apartments in the Town of Wallkill hears a car with a loud stereo system coming down Freezer Road into the complex. The music is so loud, at such a late hour, that she looks out her window, and sees a white Mercury Sable, later identified as Megan's car, driving by, followed closely by a dark hatchback, possibly a Honda Civic, with a booming stereo system. Minutes later, the two cars, and the house-rattling music, pass by her window a second time.

8 a.m.: A Kensington Manor resident notices the Sable, parked erratically in the back of the complex.

Throughout March 14 and 15: Family, friends and co-workers call Megan's cellphone, when she doesn't show up for work and doesn't answer their calls. Their messages get increasingly frantic.

March 15, 2003

1 p.m.: A man and his nephew discover Megan's body on their property off Bowser Road. Her gravestone, at St. Joseph's Church cemetery in Middletown will put her date of death as March 15, but investigators say she died in the first hours of March 14.

