Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan alongside U.S. Soccer Federation president announce lawsuit settlement

  • Megan Rapinoe
    Megan Rapinoe
  • Alex Morgan
    Alex Morgan
    American soccer player
  • Cindy Parlow Cone
    American soccer player, coach, and executive

U.S. soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan join U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone to announce a $24 million settlement, including a new equal pay resolution. Rapinoe, Morgan and Cone talk to “CBS Mornings” about how they reached an agreement and the details on the settlement.

