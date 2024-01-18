Megan Stedman's family says she was a ray of light taken from them
Brave, independent, and a fighter: that’s how Aiden Mitma describes his sister, Megan Stedman, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Chris Foiles in Idaho Falls.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired on April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized on June 1
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
Reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for less than $2 a pair.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
There are two hearings this week in the "Troublemaker" author's lawsuit against the organization she was once a long-time member of. Here's everything we know.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.
He called his new boss neither “Robert” nor Mr. Kraft. “I call him ‘Young Thundercat’ because he has a young heart,” said Mayo, who cracked jokes with Kraft on multiple occasions.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush that 'does the work for you.'
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.
These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.