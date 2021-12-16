Megan Thee Stallion calls out media for ‘gaslighting’ her over Tory Lanez shooting

The rapper took to social media, asking why she is being forced to “relive this with everyone on the internet every day”

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to call out the media for “gaslighting” her while coverage of the Tory Lanez hearing continues.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in her feet outside of a Hollywood Hills party in July 2020, theGrio previously reported. At the time, Lanez was arrested for suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle and was ultimately released on bail.

Megan eventually revealed Lanez as the shooter on an Instagram Live the following month. His preliminary hearing in the felony assault case against the rapper took place Tuesday, revealing new details of the incident that have since emerged on the internet.

Per Variety, the judge upheld the charges against Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, and ordered the rapper to return Jan. 13. Responding to the outcome, Lanez took to Twitter, writing, “NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

Megan also wrote to her followers, “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

While she did not specifically call out particular outlets or publications, she continued to question the media at large. “Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?,” she continued. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

Los Angeles Police Department detective Ryan Stogner appeared in court, revealing that Lanez was “intoxicated” on the night of the alleged assault.

“As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b—h!’ And he then began firing a weapon at her,” Stogner revealed. “(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm, and then she observed him start to shoot.”

Lanez has continued to deny the shooting allegations. If convicted, he faces a maximum of prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

