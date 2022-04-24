Megan Thee Stallion details night of 2020 shooting

Chart-topping rapper Megan Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, is speaking out in her first television interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion accuses Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her in the foot. He has denied the allegations and his legal team has not responded to questions for comment from CBS News.

After leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills with Lanez and a friend from Houston, she said there was an argument in the car because she wanted to leave and others didn't.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff," Megan Thee Stallion told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King. "It shouldn't have got this crazy."

Megan Thee Stallion said the argument quickly escalated and turned violent after she got out of the car. She accuses Lanez of firing a gun at her several times.

"So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared," said Megan Thee Stallion.

"So is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he?" King asked her to clarify.

"He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick," the rapper said. She told King that at the time she thought, "I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Tory Lanez with assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in late 2020. The case is expected to go to trial in September of this year. Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Story continues

More of Gayle King's interview with Megan Thee Stallion will air on "CBS This Morning" on Monday, April 25.

Land rush: Rust Belt towns turning into e-commerce hubs

“I was really scared.” Megan Thee Stallion on 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez

Estate sale offers fans an intimate look into the private life of Alex Trebek