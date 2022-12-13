Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Kelsey Harris To Testify Against Tory Lanez, Says Prosecution

Tory Lanez‘s shooting trial has officially begun and on day one, prosecutors stated estranged Megan Thee Stallion’s estranged friend, Kelsey Harris, would testify against Lanez. The prosecutation says that she will state that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, shot the rapper, whose real name name is Megan Pete.

According to Rolling Stone, on Dec. 12, Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Alexander Bott made his opening statement to jurors. Bott said, “Harris was a wildcard leading up to the trial. She will take the stand and share her first-person account of the fateful night.” Harris and the rapper severed their friendship after the shooting in July 2020.

Leading up to the proceedings, prosecutors were unsure about Harris. For two years, she had remained silent about what she saw take place.

“Kelsey will tell you that she just saw her close friend get shot by the defendant,” said Bott, adding that Harris rushed to be by the side of her friend. He stated Harris saw the rapper bleeding from her foot as she lay in the driveway of Hollywood Hills home.

“She’ll tell you she didn’t know if the defendant still had this gun. She didn’t know what the defendant was capable of or if he was going to continue his assault.”

Bott continued, “Her defensive instincts kicked into gear, and she approached the defendant. She’ll tell you the defendant physically assaulted her at that point. He pulled her by her hair, and he either punched her or slapped her.”

Court documents claim that Harris approached Lanez after he fired five rounds.

Nancy Dillon senior reporter for Rolling Stone, provided updates. The shooting occurred after the trio attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

According to Bott, Lanez drew the gun after Megan “insulted his skills as a musical artist.”

Bott also stated that the rappers had “been intimate” before the shooting.

Prosecutors entered evidence of texts that Harris sent after returning back to the vehicle with the rappers.

Harris sent three messages to Megan’s bodyguard, Justin Edison, at 4:27 a.m., which were shown to jurors. “Help[.] Tory Shot Meg[.] 911,” the messages read.

Bott stated that Edison went to Lanez’s residence after the shooting to get Megan’s belongings. Bott claims that Edison will testify that Lanez confessed to pulling the trigger while he was there retrieving the items.

He told jurors, “Justin will tell you that the defendant admitted much of what he admitted in the call and the text, that he was the triggerman that night, that he did the shooting.

“But he said he was just shooting in the air, and shooting at the ground,” he continued. “But importantly, he told Justin he was the person who fired the gun.”

Bott also introduced evidence from a previously leaked apology text that Lanez sent Megan, suggesting it was an admission of guilt.

Blavity previously shared the text messages where Lanez attempted to blame his actions on being drunk.

“Meg I know u prolly never gone to talk to me again,” Lanez allegedly wrote in the texts. “But I genuinely want you to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart[.] And I was just too drunk[.] None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

Along with the text, clips of a recorded prison phone call from Lanez with him “apologizing” was entered as supporting evidence.

Lanez’s defense lawyer, George Mgdesyan, stated the apologies were not for shooting the Houston rapper but for sleeping with her and Harris.

Rolling Stone reports Mgdesyan stated that jealousy was the fueling force behind the altercation and shooting.

Mgdesyan told the jurors that Megan was upset with Lanez for flirting with Kylie Jenner during her pool party and initiated an argument with him outside the home.

After Lanez agreed to leave with Megan and Harris, their argument continued. This is where Lanez admitted to having a sexual relationship with both of the women.

The attorney continued with the theory that Harris’s anger at learning about the “infidelity” pushed her to be the one who pulled the trigger.

Mgdesyan suggested this betrayal from her friend could have been the breaking point for Harris.

According to HipHopDX, Harris allegedly complained that Megan had a history of hooking up with men she had previous relationships including DaBaby and NBA star Ben Simmons. This is something that Simmons has flat out denied on social media.

As Blavity previously reported, Lanez has been hit with three felony charges. Assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges

If convicted, his sentence could include up to 22 years and eight months in prison. The Toronto native could also face deportation back to Canada,

Megan is expected to take the stand on Dec. 13. The trial will last approximately ten days.