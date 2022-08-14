Megan Thee Stallion Gives The Best Response To 'The Rock' Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s comments about wanting to be her pet.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” to discuss her new album, “Traumazine,” the Houston rapper was asked how she feels in regard to Johnson recently mentioning her as the one celebrity he’d like to be a pet for.

“I mean, that’s kind of legendary,” Megan said before expressing just how flattered she was when she heard a “mega-star” mentioned her by name. “Like, I’m kind of epic. I used to watch wrestling all the time.”

She added, “Being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is and he wanna be my pet? Like, period. Like, we made it. We might be a little famous.”

Megan’s gleeful reaction stems from an interview Johnson recently gave to promote his new animated film, “DC League of Super-Pets,”which also stars Kevin Hart.

When the two actors were asked which celebrity they each would hypothetically want to be a pet to, Johnson replied without hesitation: “Megan Thee Stallion.”

While Megan seemed honored by the former pro wrestler’s comments, Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, seemed less than thrilled.

Before the aforementioned SiriusXM interview, Fontaine took to social media with a reaction to The Rock’s playful comment.

In a since-deleted post, he took a dig at Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian.

“All Our dogs is named after #s… Just teach ya wife how to use seasoning… You’ll be iight… Moana is the shit tho,” Fontaine commented on Instagram, seemingly referring to Megan’s menagerie that includes three French bulldogs, a pit bull, a merle dog and a cane corso and are all named after numbers.

Johnson starred in the 2016 animated film “Moana.”

After deleting the tweet, Fontaine has since stated that the comment calling out the actor was a joke.

“The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my shit..I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a laughing emoji.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

