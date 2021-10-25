Megan Thee Stallion had a painfully awkward encounter with a reporter who asked her to do a freestyle rap about F1

The rapper was walking the grid before the start of the race when she was asked the odd question. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion was awkwardly asked by a reporter to rap on the grid at the US Grand Prix.

Sky Sports' Martin Brundle approached Megan as she walked the grid prior to the race in Austin, Texas.

The 26-year-old laughed and said: "I have no rap today I'm sorry," before her bodyguard stepped in.

Formula One viewers were subjected to one of the most awkward celebrity interviews you'll ever see Sunday in the lead up to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

A number of celebrities, including Ben Stiller and Shaquille O'Neal, were in attendance at the Circuit of the Americas, and many took to the grid pre-race to have a look at the cars before they set off.

One of the celebs who did just that was rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was at the race as a guest of the Red Bull team.

As she walked down the grid with her sizeable entourage, the rapper was approached by Sky Sports F1 commentator and grid reporter Martin Brundle.

Brundle, who was an F1 driver in the 1980s and 90s, is renowned for his forthright approaches to celebrities and drivers during his grid walks, and it was no different on Sunday.

As Megan walked past him, Brundle approached her, stated his name and started to ask her a question. She initially appeared to think Brundle was just a fan, waving at him, but not stopping.

Soon after Brundle approached, however, he was quickly pushed aside by her towering bodyguard.

Megan gestured to allow Brundle to ask his question as he told the bodyguard: "I think she's happy."

"Megan Thee Stallion, you're a freestyle rapper. Have you got any rap for us today on Formula One?" - Brundle then asked.

The rapper was left bemused before laughing and replying: "I have no rap today, I'm sorry."

As Brundle spoke to Megan, the bodyguard who previously pushed Brundle appeared to push the camera operator accompanying him.

Story continues

Brundle then attempted to ask Megan who she was supporting in the race, but was pushed aside as she kept walking, before one of the rapper's entourage said: "You can't do that."

"I can do that, because I did," Brundle replied, before turning round and continuing with his grid walk.

Megan Thee Stallion alongside Red Bull boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

During the race weekend Megan was also pictured posing with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell, a former Spice Girl.

Megan appeared to be a good luck omen for Red Bull with driver Max Verstappen taking the victoryto cement his lead in the world championship ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished third.

Read the original article on Insider