Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Alleged Shooting Involving Tory Lanez

Sitting down for an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the alleged 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. The Chart-topping rapper said Lanez shot her in the foot after the pair left a house party in the Hollywood Hills, along with a friend from Houston.

Megan said the incident escalated after it started with an argument in the car.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” the artist told CBS Mornings. “It shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Lanez, according to Megan, fired several shots at her after she got out of the car.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b***h.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” Megan said while fighting tears.

The “Savage” rapper then described the incident in more detail.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick,” she said. “I was really scared because I have never been shot at before.”

As Blavity previously reported, Lanez was taken into custody while in court earlier this month. Judge David Herriford referenced some of Lanez’s social media activity, saying his posts appeared to be “clear messages” directed at Megan. The judge ordered Lanez to refrain from mentioning “the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

Herriford said the rapper violated a protective order and personal no contact order. The court issued a new bail set at $350,000 and scheduled a trial date for Sept. 14.