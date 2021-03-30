Megan Thee Stallion Partners With May Lee and Fashion Nova to Donate $50,000 to Fighting Anti-Asian Hate

Ryan General
·2 min read
Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Fashion Nova and journalist/activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to a nonprofit advancing the rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. The donation, made to Advancing Justice Atlanta, is Megan’s expression of support for the Asian American community amid the rise of anti-Asian attacks, reports People.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TINA SNOW (@theestallion)

On Sunday, Megan took to Instagram to announce the donation and share her thoughts about the recent mass shooting in Atlanta that led to the death of eight people. "I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans," she wrote. The victims, six of whom were Asian women, have been identified as Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44. The shooter, identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21, is currently facing eight counts of murder and one count of assault. "We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate#StandWithAANHPICommunity," the post noted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The May Lee Show (@mayleeshow)

May Lee also posted about the donation on her Instagram page to thank Megan and Fashion Nova for the donation. “Asian women are two and a half times more likely to be victimized,” the host of “The May Lee Show” noted. “That’s why I am so proud and honored to be partnering up with Fashion NOVA to donate $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta in honor of the eight individuals whose lives were cut short on March 16. Six of the eight victims were Asian women. So thank you to Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova for giving me the chance to spotlight the work being done by Asian Americans Advancing Justice. Let’s do all we can to stop Asian hate.” Megan and Fashion Nova have also recently donated $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation. The non-profit founded by Tamika Palmer, the mother of the 26-year-old African American woman who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers in her apartment on March 13, 2020. Feature Image via @theestallion (left), @mayleeshow (right)

