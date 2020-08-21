Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her is Tory Lanez

More than a month after she was shot after a party in the Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time publicly Thursday night that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger.

"Yes ... Tory shot me," the 25-year-old rapper said in an Instagram Live video. "It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak."

Representatives for Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday and have not responded to previous requests for comment from NBC News.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said this week that it is currently reviewing a shots-fired case involving Peterson for a July 12 incident. The case was forwarded to prosecutors by the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities have not specified that Peterson was the shooter.

Prosecutors have asked police to conduct further investigation before any decision is made on filing charges.

The police case was presented to prosecutors as a felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as personal use of a firearm. Although the LAPD said Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was not initially listed as a victim in the incident, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said the female rapper suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

In the Instagram Live, Pete said she was shot in her feet in the incident and that she didn't initially tell police what happened because she was afraid.

She said two others were in a vehicle with her and Peterson on July 12 — a female friend of hers and one of Peterson's security guards. Pete was sitting in the front seat, and Peterson was in the backseat, with everyone in the car arguing, she said.

"I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't want to argue no more," she said. "I'm walking away."

Peterson then shot her from the backseat of the car, she claimed.

"You shot me," she said.

Police said in a July 15 news release that officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the Hollywood Hills on July 12 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

After witnesses provided a description of people involved and their vehicle. the release said, officers stopped a car matching the description provided to them and multiple people were detained.

The news release said one person, who is not identified, was taken to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.

Pete said in her Instagram video, "The police come, I'm scared, all this sh-- going on with the police, the police is shooting motherf------ for anything, the police was literally killing Black people for no motherf------ reason," she said.

She claimed the responding officers "were really aggressive" and that there was a helicopter hovering over them.

"You think I'm about to tell the police that we ... us Black people got a gun in the car?" she asked. "You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?"

"I didn't tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn't want to die," she added. "I didn't tell the police nothing, because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble than what we was already about to get in."

At the hospital, Pete said a female officer was rude to her and told her that she was being detained, although police let her go.

Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment Friday on the status of the investigation or in response to Pete's claims about how she was treated by responding officers.

A doctor at the hospital informed Pete she had bullet fragments that needed to be removed, the rapper said. She said she downplayed her injuries because she was scared.

She said she has tried to protect Peterson. "Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him," she said.

Peterson was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and was released on bail later that day. He has not been charged with anything related to the incident.

Pete first said publicly that she was shot days after the incident. She has spoken out in several social media posts since it happened, usually in response to what she has said are false stories about what happened.

In a July 15 Instagram post, she wrote: "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."