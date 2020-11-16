Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez offered her money to keep silent after he allegedly shot her

Megan Thee Stallion performed her hit "Savage" on "Saturday Night Live" in October. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion explained what happened the night she was shot in a new interview with GQ.

Megan said Tory Lanez — whom she previously named as her assailant, though he denied it — offered her money to keep quiet after he shot her in both of her feet.

"[At this point] I'm really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting," Megan said. "Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

According to GQ, a lawyer for Lanez denied that he offered Megan money.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Megan Thee Stallion gave her fullest account yet of the night she was shot in a new interview with GQ.

The 25-year-old "WAP" songstress, who was named GQ's rapper of the year, told culture writer Allison P. Davis that the shooting she endured in July was "the worst experience of [her] life."

Megan, who previously accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in both her feet, told GQ that the 28-year-old "Daystar" rapper offered her money to stay quiet about the incident. She also said he offered money to a friend of hers, who was in the car at the time.

"[At this point] I'm really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting," she said. "Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

"Like, I never put my hands on nobody," Megan said. "I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house."

According to GQ, a lawyer for Lanez denied that he offered Megan and her friend money. The Canadian rapper-singer has also continuously denied that he shot Megan.

A representative for Lanez didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lanez also indirectly denied Megan's claims when he released a surprise album in September, in which he raps, "Megan's people tryna frame me for a shootin'."

Story continues

Originally, when police officers arrived to the scene on July 12, Megan said her feet were cut, which TMZ later reported.

As Davis wrote, "She worried they'd get arrested or end up victims of police brutality if they were found with a weapon."

Lanez was later arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Hours later however, TMZ reported the police had listed Megan, whose birth name is Megan Pete, as a "victim" in the incident. After a few days, the Texas-born star gave her side of the story on Instagram.

"I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote on July 15, calling the incident "traumatic."

Megan declined to name Lanez as her assailant until late August after many fans and critics online accused the rapper of fabricating the story for publicity. She also felt compelled to prove her own credibility, as when she shared (and quickly deleted) photos of her wounded feet on Instagram.

"Yes, Tory shot me," the "Hot Girl Summer" star said during an Instagram live video.

"You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying," she said, addressing Lanez directly. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Lanez has since been charged with shooting Megan. He faces two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. At a Los Angeles court hearing back in October, in which Lanez appeared via phone, he did not enter a plea.

The rapper-singer took to Twitter ahead of the hearing to say: [Time] will [tell] and the truth will come to the light."

"I have all faith in God to show that," he continued in the October tweet. "Love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u."

Later that month, Meg turned her performance of "Savage" on "Saturday Night Live" into a powerful call for justice for Black women.

"Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality," Megan told GQ.

"And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people," she continued. "So it was like, 'What do I do?' 'What do I say?' Like, 'Is anybody going to believe what I'm saying?'"

Read Megan's full GQ cover story here.

Read the original article on Insider