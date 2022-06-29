Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Internet Ablaze With Bodacious Twerk Video

Megan Thee Stallion is setting social media ablaze with her new twerking video. The Grammy-winning artist showed off her bodacious moves at a private gathering with some friends as Megan twerked in their face and treated them to scintillating lap dancing.

The 27-year-old was also kind enough to broadcast her mouth-watering skills on the internet. Social media users remain forever grateful for the gift.

MEG WHY YOU JUST GO OFF LIKE THAT😩😍😍😍 @theestallion pic.twitter.com/ynWHKzpfNy — CALL ME MRS. GLOCK💛 (@trillarybankstv) June 28, 2022

and here she go throwing ass to her man song!🤪🥳 @theestallion pic.twitter.com/fuTahGDS9A — CALL ME MRS. GLOCK💛 (@trillarybankstv) June 28, 2022

Y’all look at Megan Thee Stallion’s recent on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ulUuURe8hL — Jango🪬 (@RandyOrtonStan) June 29, 2022

Megan gets it 🥺✔️ pic.twitter.com/SymSi6HTrx — Chris is PLAYing🍄 (@ChrisAntonacci1) June 28, 2022

The first thing I saw when I logged onto IG. My day is MADE! @theestallion pic.twitter.com/9hGLhwp82f — Cardi Bea Arthur. (@LaVidaYeauxduh) June 29, 2022

that Megan Thee Stallion video… pic.twitter.com/se6So0vJ6T — Published Author (@Ter0me) June 29, 2022

On Monday, Megan put on a show for her fans in England, performing at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, WWD reports. After captivating the audience as usual, Megan took the opportunity to speak up against the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid ass men,” the musician said on stage as she called out the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn abortion rights. “Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all. That’s my home state. The motherf**king hot girls and hot boys do not support this bulls**t. My body, my motherf**king choice.”

Megan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream “my body, my motherfuckin’ choice” pic.twitter.com/GDNuHK1uUy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022

Megan also encouraged the crowd to chant “my body, my motherf**kin’ choice.”