Megan Thee Stallion Reposted A Group Photo Where Cara Delevingne Had Been Completely Cropped Out Hours After Fans Raised Concerns Over Her Bizarre Behavior At The Billboard Music Awards

She isn’t a musician, but somehow Cara Delevingne wound up being one of the most talked about guests at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Though it remains unconfirmed, it seems that the model turned actor may have copped an invite as the plus one of rap star Megan Thee Stallion. But that doesn’t explain Cara’s somewhat bizarre behavior that night.

In case you’ve not scrolled through your social media feeds this week, a ton of Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that Cara was acting a little strangely around Megan in particular, and it sparked a ton of memes.

The night kicked off with a red carpet, where Cara was seen making strange faces and lurking behind Megan in the background of all her pictures.

Seemingly unprovoked, she even leapt into the frame at one point to play with the train of Megan’s dress.

Before we go any further, it’s probably important to note that — as far as we know — Megan and Cara have not previously made it clear that they’re close friends, or that they even hang out in the same circles. Which is what made the entire situation all the more baffling as the night went on.

With all that in mind, you might be able to better understand everyone’s confusion when the guests took their seats inside the ceremony, and — to fans’ surprise — Cara was seated at the front of the audience between two of the night’s biggest contenders, Megan and Doja Cat.

Later in the night when Megan was called out as the winner of the Female Rap Artist category, fans’ intrigue reached new heights after seeing that Cara looked to be invading Megan’s personal space, sticking her tongue out near her face, and, once again, fiddling with the train of Meg’s dress as she stood up to receive her award.

why every time i see cara delevingne her tongue out and she in megan’s face 😭😭😭 01:56 AM - 16 May 2022

Not long after this, an equally cringeworthy video surfaced online, showing Megan and Doja chatting away in their seats before Cara ~literally~ sticks her head into the conversation.

In the now-viral clip, both Meg and Doja seem to laugh it off and appear pretty unfazed by the surprise interruption. But now, fans are beginning to get the feeling that maybe Megan was a little uncomfortable with Cara’s odd behavior after all.

These 3 are everything @dojacat @theestallion @Caradelevingne ❤️❤️❤️(also, hi @lizakoshy. you're amazing too <3) 02:02 AM - 16 May 2022

So, after the show was over, Megan took to her Instagram account to celebrate her win and repost some sweet snaps from the night. However, some eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but notice something unusual about one of Megan’s photos from the ceremony.

In the picture, which Meg reposted to her story from a fan account, she and Doja can be seen posing together from their seats. Of course, it didn’t take long for people to notice that Cara — who had been seated between them in the original photo — had been completely edited out of the shot.

Megan Thee Stallion shares photo with Doja Cat at the 2022 #BBMAs. 03:20 AM - 16 May 2022

Though Megan clearly didn’t make the edit herself, fans swiftly started speculating that the repost had been a subtle nod to the online commentary surrounding Cara’s strange behavior.

SKJSJWJSJWJ SHE KNEW 02:48 AM - 16 May 2022

That being said, others were quick to point out that in the unedited picture, Cara looks a little blurry, prompting the theory that the edit might have just been because Cara wasn’t camera-ready.

Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see if Megan explicitly comments on the situation. We’ll keep you updated if she does.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Megan for comment.

