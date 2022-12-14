Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez at trial: ‘This has messed up my whole life’

Megan Thee Stallion emotionally recounted how her life has changed since she was shot while testifying Tuesday against alleged gunman Tory Lanez.

“Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “This has messed up my whole life.”

The 27-year-old artist said Lanez shot her after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills. Lanez, 30, has denied the accusations publicly and pleaded not guilty to three charges. His trial began Monday.

Prosecutors opened the trial by recounting the singer’s previous statements about briefly fighting with Lanez after leaving a party on July 12, 2020. She said the two were arguing while in a vehicle, she stepped outside and then Lanez responded by shooting at her feet and saying, “Dance b---h.”

Doctors removed three bullet fragments from the feet of the artist, according to prosecutors.

The defense team for Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, signaled early in the trial that they plan to argue a third person in the car, Kelsey Harris, actually fired those shots. Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said she never saw Harris with the gun, TMZ reported.

She also testified about feeling ostracized from the rap community after publicly accusing Lanez of shooting her.

“This whole situation in the industry is like a big boys club,” Megan said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Like I’m telling on one of y’all friends, now you’re all about to hate me.”

Lanez faces more than 22 years in prison if convicted on all three charges: assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun.