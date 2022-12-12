Megan Thee Stallion / Tory Lanez Incident Timeline: What You Should Know

Editorial note: This article about the Megan Thee Stallion / Tory Lanez shooting incident was originally published on April 27, 2022. Since that time, the piece has been updated to reflect current details and facts as they have become available.

When news of the alleged shooting incident between rap stars, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez became public, it took the internet by storm. With so many rumors and speculation circulating online, it’s difficult to keep up with the facts. Here’s a detailed timeline of the events that happened that night and thereafter:

July 11, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez and reality star, Kylie Jenner are spotted poolside at Jenner’s Hollywood Hills party on Instagram Live.

July 12, 2020

After receiving an early morning disturbance call, law enforcement arrive to the scene and arrest Tory Lanez upon finding a weapon in his SUV located outside a Hollywood Hills residence.

July 15, 2020

Amid accusations that she was falsifying her claims of being shot, Megan Thee Stallion clears the air via Instagram. She explains that she suffered from “multiple gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Additionally, her music producer, Lil Ju Made The Beat, took to Twitter to defend her and discredit rumors that Lanez was actually defending her. He writes, “I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullsh*t story.”

Credit: Twitter

TMZ releases video footage from the scene of the crime. In the video, an injured Megan can be seen leaving a trail of bloodied footprints as she limps away from the vehicle as instructed by law enforcement.

July 16, 2020

Tory Lanez is released from jail after posting bail in the amount of $35,000. He is then scheduled to appear in court on October 13, 2020.

August 20, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion names Tory Lanez as the alleged shooter on Instagram Live. She states, “Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying.”

September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez releases a new, 17-track album entitled Daystar in which he seemingly addresses the incident in his song “Money Over Fallouts”. He raps, “Gotta see a couple questions: how the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” Later in the song, he continues, “Megan people tryna frame me for a shootin’…Knowin’ I ain’t do it but I’m comin’ at my truest.”

October 8, 2020

According to The New York Times reports, Tory Lanez is charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is also charged with one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

October 13, 2020

Lanez attended his court appearance by phone during which his bail was set at $190,000. Additionally, he was instructed to have no contact with Megan Thee Stallion and to surrender all of his guns. If Lanez is convicted, he could serve a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

November 18, 2020

During his arraignment, Lanez pleads not guilty to the felony assault charges. The no-contact order is extended.

December 14, 2021

At the hearing, LAPD detective, Ryan Stogner, comes forward to testify that Tory Lanez yelled “Dance, b*tch!” while shooting at Megan Thee Stallion. The detective also claims to have a phone call recording in which Lanez confesses to Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend, apologizing for shooting Megan.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, Lanez maintained his innocence, however, firing back at the detective, ”You tell me what I was apologizing for. That doesn’t make no sense.”

April 5, 2022

Tory Lanez is arrested and taken into custody for violating his no-contact order by posting a series of social media posts related to the incident, some of which ‘seem to be clear messages’ to Megan according to Judge David Herriford. In addition to increasing his bail amount to $350,000, the judge forbid Lanez from discussing Megan Thee Stallion on all forms of social media and prohibited him from sharing information about the discovery process. He warned that further violation would result in added fines and jail time. A trial date is set for September 14, 2022.

July 25, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion sits down for an interview with Gayle King of CBS This Morning to discuss what transpired on the night of the incident. She talks about her former friendship with Lanez, her fears of getting the police involved at the time of the incident, and how the shooting impacted her going forward.

December 12, 2022

Tory Lanez goes on trial for the alleged shooting incident. The rapper, born Daystar Peterson, also took to Twitter to make a statement of his own.

I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 7, 2022

According to KIIS-FM, unconfirmed reports suggest that Lanez and Kelsey Marie — the former friend of Megan Thee Stallion — both have tested positive for gunshot residue on their hands, suggesting that both were involved in the incident.