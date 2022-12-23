Megan Thee Stallion's BF Pardison Fontaine Shows Supports For Women Seeking Justice As She Reportedly Explores Legal Action Against Bloggers

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine is expressing support for girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion as the jury deliberates in the case against Tory Lanez, the rapper accused of shooting the 27-year-old in the foot during an argument in 2020. Pardi shared his support on Instagram Thursday on behalf of Black women who feel unheard as they seek justice.

“To any women especially ones of color [who have] suffered an injustice I feel for you,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.”

Pardi said he is praying for “anyone with a daughter, sister, mother, niece or aunt.”

“In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public,” Pardi said in his message. “I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Megan, hoping to achieve justice in the case against Lanez soon, is also considering legal action against bloggers questioning her story. According to Complex, Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, said his client is “exploring all legal options” to fight against bloggers spreading misinformation.

Another lawyer, Jordan Siev, added the team takes issue with blogger Milagro Gramz, who faced scrutiny in May when she posted a Los Angeles police report in which a doctor stated Megan’s foot injuries were “due to stepping on glass.”

After Gramz’s post went viral and caused many people to believe that Megan lied about being shot, the blogger learned the report was written before the doctor found bullet fragments in Megan’s foot.

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee is also accused of spreading misinformation about the case.

“Megan was drunk as hell and super aggressive, and she’s a big girl,” Lee said on his show earlier this year. “I’m telling you right now, she has a problem. I’m telling you right now whatever happened with her and Tory, there’s more to the story. I’ve seen her in action. I’ve seen her be aggressive.”

Lanez’s trial is expected to conclude in the coming days. The rapper is charged with assault with a semiautomatic handgun; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.