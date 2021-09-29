Megan's Law offender from Butler County charged with sexually assaulting teen in Westmoreland

Sep. 29—A Butler County man who was added to the state's Megan's Law registry for sexual offenders in the spring after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an Allegheny County teen is now accused of assaulting a teenage girl in Westmoreland County.

Kyler T. Chute, 22, of Evans City, has been in Allegheny County Jail on a probation violation since Sept. 13.

That's when Allegheny Township police said they found a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing with Chute, which they said violated his probation in the previous case.

Investigators said Chute was detained by the Allegheny County Probation Office and held in the county jail while police and Westmoreland County detectives continued to investigate the relationship between Chute and the teen who had been reported missing.

Police and detectives reported they learned after conducting multiple interviews and executing several search warrants that Chute and the girl "had been communicating via text messages and Snapchat for approximately a month or so before" they began meeting for sexual encounters.

Online court records showed Chute had been sentenced to serve five years' probation after pleading guilty in April to corruption of minors and indecent assault on a person under 16. As part of his probation, he was required to register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania for 25 years.

In the latest case, authorities filed multiple criminal charges against Chute, including aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault on a person under 16, statutory sexual assault and unlawful conduct with a minor. Online court records showed an arraignment on the charges was scheduled for Wednesday. The records did not list an attorney for Chute.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .