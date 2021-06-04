Megan's law registrant admits to using drugs

Jun. 4—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was re-sentenced on Thursday for violating the terms of his probation in Northumberland County.

Adam Vigo Sr., 45, admitted to using drugs in April 2018, which violates the terms of his probation after pleading no contest in Northumberland County to indecent assault and corruption of minors in 2014. He was originally sentenced to serve two to four years in prison and serve five years probation. He is subject to lifetime Megan's Law registration.

President Judge Charles Saylor re-sentenced Vigo to two to 12 months of imprisonment with credit for 59 days. He must continue to comply with Megan's Law registration requirements.

Police said Vigo Sr. assaulted an 11-year-old girl for four years starting in 2007.