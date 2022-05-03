Megan's Law sex offender arrested, charged with taking pictures of 7-year-old in restroom

STAFFORD—A man who was convicted in 2018 of a sex crime against a child was charged with invasion of privacy and child endangerment after police said he was caught taking photos of a 7-year-old from under a restroom stall at Costco.

Christopher Dinverno, 39, of Barnegat, was arrested at the Stafford Diner shortly after 5:15 p.m. on April 22 after he left the Costco at 219 Stafford Park Boulevard, police said.

When police officers first arrived at the store, a parent of the 7-year-old told officers that a man was photographing the child from up under the stall.

Police determined at the scene that the man had been involved in previous incidents at Costco. After consulting with the store's management, he was identified as Dinverno, authorities said.

Police and demographics: Percentage of women cops in NJ lags behind nation

Dinverno was previously charged in Barnegat on October 11, 2017, with sexual assault of a victim under 13, endangering a child because of sexual conduct and invasion of privacy, according to court records. He was convicted of the endangering charge and avoided jail.

But he was also placed on community supervision for life under Megan's Law.

Dinverno was being held at Ocean County Jail, but records Tuesday showed he was no longer there.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Megan's Law NJ: Man charged for photos in Stafford Costco