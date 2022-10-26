Megan's Law violator to stand trial for assaulting girl, police say

Oct. 26—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Megan's Law offender from Somerset will stand trial in country court, accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl nine years ago, authorities said.

Somerset Borough police charged Michael Elias Reedy, 36, with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors stemming from incidents in Somerset Borough in 2013.

According to a complaint affidavit, Reedy allegedly touched the girl inappropriately at various time for nearly a year.

The incidents came to light when a child-line referral was completed in January. A forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Somerset Child Advocacy Center in February.

Reedy waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.

Reedy registered under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law on May 20, 2015. He is listed as a Tier 3 sexual offender, which is the most serious classification in the system and requires lifetime registration.

He was ordered to register under Megan's Law after pleading guilty in April 2015 to sexually assaulting an underage girl in June 2014 in Somerset, online court records show.

He is incarcerated in SCI-Houtzdale, Clearfield County.